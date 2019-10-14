Mnuchin, Pence comments on sanctions on Turkey

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

It sent the TRY a little weaker, a subdued response given expectations there would be something coming.

VP Pence:
  • Trump asked for an immediate halt to invasion
  • Trump spoke with French President Macron 
  • no decision has been made re Trump's scheduled meeting with Erdogan next month

  • he is going to the region to seek a ceasefire

US Treas Sec Mnuchin:
  • says US has sanctioned Turkish ministers of defense and energy
  • says will also sanction minister of interior
  • US will issue license to continue to let turkey buy fuel
  • says will remove sanctions based on what Turkey does
  • says sanctions will be very severe on Turkish economy and could be ramped up

TRY update:


