Mnuchin, Pence comments on sanctions on Turkey
We heard from the organ grinder a little earlier:
It sent the TRY a little weaker, a subdued response given expectations there would be something coming.
The monkeys are chattering now.
VP Pence:
- Trump asked for an immediate halt to invasion
- Trump spoke with French President Macron
- no decision has been made re Trump's scheduled meeting with Erdogan next month
he is going to the region to seek a ceasefire
US Treas Sec Mnuchin:
-
says US has sanctioned Turkish ministers of defense and energy
- says will also sanction minister of interior
- US will issue license to continue to let turkey buy fuel
- says will remove sanctions based on what Turkey does
- says sanctions will be very severe on Turkish economy and could be ramped up
TRY update: