Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Phase 4 stimulus could be done piecemeal

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Mnuchin speaking on Fox News Sunday

Treasury Sec. Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday that the phase 4 stiumuls deal could be down piecemeal.

  • The GOP version of coronovirus Phase 4 stimulus bill will be introduced on Monday
  • Republican Senators are working on "technical issues" in the package
  • Some thornier issues could be kicked down the road to Phase 5 or 6
  • Certain items are a priority including expiring unemployment benefits
  • Liability protection for schools and universities that reopen.


