Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Phase 4 stimulus could be done piecemeal
Mnuchin speaking on Fox News Sunday
Treasury Sec. Mnuchin said on Fox News Sunday that the phase 4 stiumuls deal could be down piecemeal.
- The GOP version of coronovirus Phase 4 stimulus bill will be introduced on Monday
- Republican Senators are working on "technical issues" in the package
- Some thornier issues could be kicked down the road to Phase 5 or 6
- Certain items are a priority including expiring unemployment benefits
- Liability protection for schools and universities that reopen.