Mnuchin repeats that the US is looking at providing liquidity to the oil industry

What a joke

The shale industry has been the greatest incinerator of capital this decade. They couldn't make money last year at $55 oil and that was with cheap private-sector credit. No one is going to lend them money any time soon in the real world.





Mnuchin says the US is committed to maintaining energy independence.







At the end of the day, this will have to go through Congress and I'd be surprised if it makes it, but you never know how the horse-trading goes. Big oil has bought its share of Congressmen.

