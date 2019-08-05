Mnuchin says China is a currency manipulator

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has said China is a currency manipulator. Via an official Treasury statement.

Mnuchin adds:

will engage with the IMF to eliminate unfair competitive advantage by China's actions

says China's actions are a violation of China's G20 commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation

Says continues to urge China to enhance the transparency of its exhange rate and reserve management operations and goals



---

President Trump has been wanting China names as a currency manipulator and he finally gets his wish granted by Treasury





Mnuchin finally doing what the boss tells him to do. Oh, the Prez, not his wife.









more to come

