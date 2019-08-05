Mnuchin says China is a currency manipulator

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has said China is a currency manipulator. Via an official Treasury statement. 

Mnuchin adds:
  • will engage with the IMF to eliminate unfair competitive advantage by China's actions
  • says China's actions are a violation of China's G20 commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation 
  • Says continues to urge China to enhance the transparency of its exhange rate and reserve management operations and goals
---
President Trump has been wanting China names as a currency manipulator and he finally gets his wish granted by Treasury 

Mnuchin finally doing what the boss tells him to do. Oh, the Prez, not his wife. 
 more to come  
