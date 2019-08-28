Mnuchin says China trade meeting will happen, but maybe not soon

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin spoke in an interview with Bloomberg, earlier posts here:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S. trade officials expect Chinese negotiators to visit Washington, but wouldn't say whether a previously planned September meeting would take place.

"We continue to have conversations. We're planning for them to come," Mnuchin said Wednesday in an interview, declining to say whether the September encounter would happen.



If you think about it, what's the point of these discussions, apart from having them for the sake of having them? The thing that Mnuchin know, as does China, is that one tweet undoes weeks and months of talks.





