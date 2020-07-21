Mnuchin says hopes to get the new coronavirus economic rescue bill passed by end of July

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

  • says he had a productive meeting with Pelosi and Schumer
  • hopes to get the new coronavirus bill passes by the end of this month


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose