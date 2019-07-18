Mnuchin says that trade call with China planned for today

Let's see if this will lead to anything good

But I wouldn't hold my breath if I were you. The thinking here is that the calls would eventually lead to a meeting but it's very much a situation where you have to play by ear for now.
