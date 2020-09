Pelosi says conversations with Mnuchin will continue

She and Mnuchin see areas needing more clarification

Mnuchin says made a lot of progress

House will vote tonight on updated Heroes Act

It's still not dead because the House bill could be amended to get it though but it doesn't look like Pelosi wants to give up much ground.





The S&P 500 has turned a 50 point gain into a 10 point gain.