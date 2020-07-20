Mnuchin: Starting with another trillion dollars in next stimulus
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is speaking on the next stimulus package ideas:
The number is a little on the low side. The range of estimates was looking for something between $1 and $2 trillion.
- starting with another trillion dollars in next stimulus
- Both he and Meadows will be at GOP lunch tomorrow
- He and Meadows will reach out to Democrats
- need a technical fix on unemployment
- administration will pursue tax credits to incentivize businesses to bring people back to work
The news is not slowing down the NASDAQ index at least. It remains near its high level of 10636.34. It is currently trading at 10635, up 132 points or 1.26%. The S&P index is up around 10 points or 0.31% at 3234.94. That is still above the closing level from 2019 at 3230.78. The Dow industrial average lags with a decline of -50 points or -0.19% at 26619.