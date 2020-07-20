Mnuchin: Starting with another trillion dollars in next stimulus

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is speaking on the next stimulus package ideas:



The news is not slowing down the NASDAQ index at least. It remains near its high level of 10636.34. It is currently trading at 10635, up 132 points or 1.26%. The S&P index is up around 10 points or 0.31% at 3234.94. That is still above the closing level from 2019 at 3230.78. The Dow industrial average lags with a decline of -50 points or -0.19% at 26619.