Mnuchin: The President wants to do more for small business

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Mnuchin speaking with Cramer on CNBC

  • People are beginning to spend
  • Half of the employment in the US is in small business
  • Five states have already been approved for $300/week payments. A total of 19 in process. Most of the states qualify
  • White House and Democrats agreed to $10B for USPS but was part of stimulus bill
  • Mnuchin says there could be a small deal on COVID-19, "a lot of bipartisan support for that"
  • There's a deal to be done here if Democrats want to be reasonable
  • It's a two-tiered economy right now, some businesses are doing phenomenal but there are plenty of small businesses on the ropes
There was nothing there we haven't heard before. It's more-interesting that Cramer in the past few days has had the realization that COVID-19 is going to hollow out small business and leave a oligopoly of big box stores.
