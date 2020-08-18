Mnuchin: The President wants to do more for small business

Mnuchin speaking with Cramer on CNBC

People are beginning to spend

Half of the employment in the US is in small business

Five states have already been approved for $300/week payments. A total of 19 in process. Most of the states qualify

White House and Democrats agreed to $10B for USPS but was part of stimulus bill

Mnuchin says there could be a small deal on COVID-19, "a lot of bipartisan support for that"

There's a deal to be done here if Democrats want to be reasonable

It's a two-tiered economy right now, some businesses are doing phenomenal but there are plenty of small businesses on the ropes



There was nothing there we haven't heard before. It's more-interesting that Cramer in the past few days has had the realization that COVID-19 is going to hollow out small business and leave a oligopoly of big box stores.