Mnuchin: Will recommend Trump move forward with executive orders

Says he thinks if a deal could be reached on unemployment and state/local aid then the rest could fall into place

Says will meet any time

White House wants a compromise

Reports say they're something like $1 trillion apart on state/local funds. It's a bit puzzling why Republican governors are so against this money. Instead, they're going to have to drastically reduce services and cut workers. I don't know in which world that's a popular move. Or maybe that's where the White House will 'give in' to get a deal done.

