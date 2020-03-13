Mnuchin: This is the 2nd inning in fiscal response to virus

Comments from the Treasury Secretary

Mnuchin says the $8B coronavirus bill was the first inning and the one they're working on right now is the second inning.





However the Senate went to recess yesterday so this is going to take until at least next week to get this one done.





Trump earlier tweeted about a payroll tax cut but that doesn't appear to be on the table. It would be bizarre to give a bonus to people who are working at the expense of the people who are going to lose their incomes over this.





More from Mnuchin: