Mnuchin: This is the 2nd inning in fiscal response to virus
Comments from the Treasury Secretary
Mnuchin says the $8B coronavirus bill was the first inning and the one they're working on right now is the second inning.
However the Senate went to recess yesterday so this is going to take until at least next week to get this one done.
Trump earlier tweeted about a payroll tax cut but that doesn't appear to be on the table. It would be bizarre to give a bonus to people who are working at the expense of the people who are going to lose their incomes over this.
More from Mnuchin:
- Banks should feel free to use the discount window
- President is looking at a major stimulus package
- We've announced about $200B of liquidity through delaying tax payments
- This is a short-term issue, may be a couple of months
- For long-term investors this will be a great investment opportunity
- Whatever we can waive, we will waive -- asked about 401K and IRA rules
- People should understand that the numbers are going to go up before they go down
- We want to make sure people will be able to get tested
- Mnuchin says they intend to keep the market open, the circuit breakers are working
- I heard there were some issues in off-the-run Treasuries, we're working on that
- I heard about issues in commercial paper, we're working on that
- More is coming to boost liquidity
- Suspending payments on student debt for a few months is 'on our list of things' to bring to President
- We are putting aside partisan issues to get things done, we will be passing more legislation