Mnuchin: Trump wants US firms to start looking beyond China
Comments from Mnuchin on Fox News:
Mnuchin trying to walk a few things back. There's no real news here.
- Trump's reference to Powell as enemy not 'literal'
- Xi has become an enemy on trade issues
- Trump has lots of options and authorities on China
- Economic statistics 'volatile', US economy strong
- Trump determined as ever to start looking beyond China
- 'Somewhat hopeful' that China will come around to do a deal
- We don't see a recession on the horizon