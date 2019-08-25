Mnuchin: Trump wants US firms to start looking beyond China

Comments from Mnuchin on Fox News:

Trump's reference to Powell as enemy not 'literal'

Xi has become an enemy on trade issues

Trump has lots of options and authorities on China

Economic statistics 'volatile', US economy strong

Trump determined as ever to start looking beyond China

'Somewhat hopeful' that China will come around to do a deal

We don't see a recession on the horizon



Mnuchin trying to walk a few things back. There's no real news here.