Mnuchin: Trump wants US firms to start looking beyond China

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from Mnuchin on Fox News:

  • Trump's reference to Powell as enemy not 'literal'
  • Xi has become an enemy on trade issues
  • Trump has lots of options and authorities on China
  • Economic statistics 'volatile', US economy strong
  • Trump determined as ever to start looking beyond China
  • 'Somewhat hopeful' that China will come around to do a deal
  • We don't see a recession on the horizon
Mnuchin trying to walk a few things back. There's no real news here.
