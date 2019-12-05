Mnuchin: US-China trade talks on track, but not bound to a specific deadline

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Familiar comments from US treasury secretary Mnuchin

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is on the wires saying:
  • US – China trade talks are on track but not bound to a specific deadline
  • US Chinese deputy negotiators held call on Wednesday night and are actively working towards a trade deal
On a another topic one he was asked if the treasury or the Fed was in charge of the dollar, he said "the market is in charge of the dollar".

I wonder if that means the Yuan vs US dollar exchange rate too?

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose