Mnuchin: US-China trade talks on track, but not bound to a specific deadline

US – China trade talks are on track but not bound to a specific deadline



US Chinese deputy negotiators held call on Wednesday night and are actively working towards a trade deal

On a another topic one he was asked if the treasury or the Fed was in charge of the dollar, he said "the market is in charge of the dollar".







I wonder if that means the Yuan vs US dollar exchange rate too?






