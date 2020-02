Comments from the Treasury Secretary

Mnuchin says they will have a better idea of the spread of the virus in two weeks. He also said the US won't see 3% GDP growth this year due to Boeing.







Update: Mnuchin says that he doesn't see China having any issues fulfilling trade commitments amid the virus outbreak.





The context of that is that China may look to prolong the timeline on buying US goods as part of the deal, because of the virus impacts.