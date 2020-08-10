Mnuchin: US states have more than enough money to handle shortfalls

Author: Adam Button

Comments from the Treasury Secretary

  • Legislation needs to get passed for COVID aid
  • There is room for compromise on talks
  • There is money for PPP program
  • Cannot just split the difference with Democrats over COVID-19 aid package costs, must go line-by-line
  • If we can get a fair deal, we'll do it this week
  • Trump willing to sign a stand-alone bill on education funding
  • We are not in the same 'emergency' state on COVID-19 aid as before
Meanwhile Trump says Pelosi and Schumer "want to meet to make a deal" on virus relief.

