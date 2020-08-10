Mnuchin: US states have more than enough money to handle shortfalls
Comments from the Treasury Secretary
- Legislation needs to get passed for COVID aid
- There is room for compromise on talks
- There is money for PPP program
- Cannot just split the difference with Democrats over COVID-19 aid package costs, must go line-by-line
- If we can get a fair deal, we'll do it this week
- Trump willing to sign a stand-alone bill on education funding
- We are not in the same 'emergency' state on COVID-19 aid as before
Meanwhile Trump says Pelosi and Schumer "want to meet to make a deal" on virus relief.