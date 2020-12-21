Mnuchin: We couldn't be please that we got this deal done in time
Comments from the Treasury Secretary on CNBC
- Mnuchin touts the stimulus package
- We restored the destructibility of meal expenses for businesses
- $600 payments will be quickly recycled back into the economy
- Cash will start going out next week
- Bill includes rental assistance
- Hacking campaign did impact unclassified Treasury systems but they have not been damaged
Pelosi is speaking in the House on sick leave, child tax credit and other items being added to COVID-19 relief/omnibus spending deal yesterday: "Many of these things need to be precisely written and assembled in order for a bill to come to the floor, which we anticipate will be pretty soon this morning."