Mnuchin: We couldn't be please that we got this deal done in time

Comments from the Treasury Secretary on CNBC



Mnuchin touts the stimulus package

We restored the destructibility of meal expenses for businesses

$600 payments will be quickly recycled back into the economy

Cash will start going out next week



Bill includes rental assistance

Hacking campaign did impact unclassified Treasury systems but they have not been damaged



Pelosi is speaking in the House on sick leave, child tax credit and other items being added to COVID-19 relief/omnibus spending deal yesterday: "Many of these things need to be precisely written and assembled in order for a bill to come to the floor, which we anticipate will be pretty soon this morning."





