Moderna CEO Expects Covid-19 Vaccine Interim Results in November

Wall Street Journal with the report

Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said the federal government could authorize emergency use of the company’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine in December, if the company gets positive interim results in November from a large clinical trial. The Journal adds: Mr. Bancel's comments suggest Moderna's timetable isn't far off from Pfizer's, which said last week it expects to seek U.S. authorization of emergency use of its vaccine by late November. (may be gated) Link for more (may be gated)





The news item is giving 'risk' a slight bid. AUD, NZD, stock indexes (Globex trade) all up just a touch).





---

Recently in the Financial Times Moderna said it would not be ready to seek emergency use authority from the FDA before November 25.

Which is not quite at odds with this WSJ report but does indicate if it does happen it'll very late in November.





For more widespread distribution of the vaccine the same article in the FT cited Moderan as suggesting this would not be until the northern hemisphere springtime.











