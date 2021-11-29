Moderna CEO says data on vaccine efficacy of Omicron variant could be known in 2-6 weeks
Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel, remarks to CNBC
That leaves plenty of time for markets to flail around and stay on edge, especially more so if the Omicron variant becomes more widespread - not to mention that the key headlines noted above may only come when we get to the year-end holiday period.
- Believes that this virus strain is highly infectious
And we all already caught a glimpse of how thinner conditions can impact market moves on Friday last week. So, that's a risk well worth considering in the weeks ahead.