Moderna confirms it wants vials filled with 15 doses of coronavirus vaccine, from current 10

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The company is proposing filling vials with more doses to speed distribution and vaccination.

  • Needs to have further talks with regulator FDA to ensure the agency is comfortable with the proposal before proceeding 

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose