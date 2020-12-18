Moderna coronavirus vaccine expected to be granted FDA emergency-use authorisation today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

US health secretary, Alex Azar, remarks

Azar says that the FDA has told Moderna that it expects to grant emergency-use authorisation for its coronavirus vaccine as soon as today. Just a heads up in case we do see that hit the wires later and in case it sparks a bit of reaction in risk trades.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Update: Trump just tweeted this.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose