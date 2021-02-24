Moderna has laid out plans to address Covid19 mutants

Countries that have let infections flourish have laid the groundwork for variants to emerge in the coronavirus COVID-19.

Which has created further work for vaccine developers.





Moderna:

announces that it has completed manufacturing of clinical trial material for its variant-specific vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.351, against the SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.351





The firm has also said it'll ramp up manufacturing targets this year and next:

is making new capital investments to increase capacity at its owned and partnered manufacturing facilities, which it expects will increase global 2022 capacity to approximately 1.4 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, assuming a 100 μg dose. The investments will enable additional production of the current Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and provide flexibility in addressing production of potential vaccine boosters that may be needed to address emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.







