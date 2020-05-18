Moderna reports 'positive data' on early-stage coronavirus vaccine trial

Just about everyone is making vaccine progress these days





It is tough to try and make sense of the developments of a coronavirus vaccine when we are trading on whatever the companies are telling us, rather than the science of it. But hey, that's what happens when you don't have that medical/biotech background.





In a statement today, Moderna is saying that it has had 'positive data' from its early-stage human trial for a coronavirus vaccine. Shares are jumping by more than 10% in pre-market as the company reports on their progress and this is also lifting general sentiment.





According to reports, the vaccine helped to produce coronavirus antibodies in all 45 participants of the trial. From a report by CNBC:





"Each participant was assigned to receive a 25 microgram, 100 mcg or 250 mcg dose at both vaccinations, with 15 people in each dose group. Study participants received two doses of the potential vaccine via intramuscular injection in the upper arm approximately 28 days apart.



At day 43, or two weeks following the second dose, levels of binding antibodies in the 25 mcg cohort were at the levels generally seen in blood samples from people who recovered from the disease, the company said. Antibodies in the 100 mcg had antibodies that "significantly exceeded levels" in recovered patients.



The vaccine also produced neutralizing antibodies against Covid-19 in at least eight participants, the company said. Four participants were assigned to receive a 25 microgram dose, while the other four received 100 mcg. Levels of neutralizing antibodies were at or above levels in blood samples, the company said."

The DAX is now posting gains of over 3% on the day with US futures inching ever closer to 2% gains ahead of the open later. Meanwhile, the aussie is at session highs against the dollar now, testing the trendline resistance and 200-hour moving average at 0.6469.





I don't want to be the one to burst the bubble and while the recent developments have pointed to positive signs in dealing with the virus, the timeline of getting all of this done and final conclusions are still rather uncertain for now.





Not to mention that if and when we do get to a vaccine, there's still the political chess game to play between countries all across the globe.



