Moderna reports that coronavirus vaccine found to be 94.5% effective

The CAD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Pound gains pared back as buyers lose some momentum from earlier today
Dollar eases lower as the session gets underway
EUR/USD slightly higher as dollar holds mildly weaker to start the session
USDCAD steps back higher and tests the earlier high for the day
Bundesbank warns that German economy could stagnate or shrink in Q4 this year
RBA's Lowe: Would rethink about negative rates if global peers went negative
RBA's Lowe: Now is not the time for higher interest rates
BOJ's Masai: We must be open to debate on whether there is room to improve ETF purchases
BOJ's Masai: ETF purchases, forward guidance will remain part of our toolkit