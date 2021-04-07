Moderna says on track to meet April vaccine deliveries

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Moderna brushes aside talk of vaccine delivery issues after an earlier report suggested a significant batch was cancelled for Germany

This ties back to the earlier story here. Moderna's confirmation is good news at least and will keep the air of optimism surrounding the potential for an upside surprise in the European vaccine rollout in the weeks to come.

