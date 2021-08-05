Moderna says COVID-19 booster shot will likely be necessary prior to the winter season
Moderna says a third dose of the vaccine is likely necessary
- Expects vaccine's neutralising titers to wane and eventually impact efficacy
- Believes delta variant, seasonal effects will lead to increase of breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals
That seems to be the argument among vaccine producers these days, which serves to add to their bottom line. But from a health perspective, if absolutely necessary, this poses a risk for the economic recovery globally if more and more vaccinated persons also start to contract COVID-19 in the months ahead.