Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine trial produced ‘robust’ immune response in all patients

Via CNBC, some coronavirus vaccine noos:
  • Moderna's potential vaccine to prevent Covid-19 produced neutralizing antibodies in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial, according to newly released data.
  • The findings provide more promising data that the vaccine may give some protection against the coronavirus.


