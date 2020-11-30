Moderna set to file for US, EU clearance for its coronavirus vaccine

Moderna reaffirms that its vaccine is 94.1% effective in primary analysis


  • Vaccine was 94.1% effective in analysis of Phase 3 study, after 196 virus cases
  • Vaccine was 100% effective against severe virus cases in trial
  • No new serious safety concerns identified since 16 November trial
  • To apply for US emergency-use authorisation today
  • To apply for EU conditional approval today
  • Expects FDA advisory meeting on 17 December
Another Monday, another dose of vaccine optimism to hit the market. Moderna stocks itself are up 10% in pre-market upon the announcement above but the overall jump in risk trades is more measured, all things considered compared to previous vaccine news.

US 10-year Treasury yields are up 1.6 bps to the highs for the day at 0.854% while the DAX is holding slight gains of around 0.3%. Major currencies are little changed in general with the dollar keeping slightly weaker on the day still.

