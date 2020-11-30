Moderna set to file for US, EU clearance for its coronavirus vaccine

Moderna reaffirms that its vaccine is 94.1% effective in primary analysis





Vaccine was 94.1% effective in analysis of Phase 3 study, after 196 virus cases

Vaccine was 100% effective against severe virus cases in trial

No new serious safety concerns identified since 16 November trial

To apply for US emergency-use authorisation today

To apply for EU conditional approval today

Expects FDA advisory meeting on 17 December

Another Monday, another dose of vaccine optimism to hit the market. Moderna stocks itself are up 10% in pre-market upon the announcement above but the overall jump in risk trades is more measured, all things considered compared to previous vaccine news.





US 10-year Treasury yields are up 1.6 bps to the highs for the day at 0.854% while the DAX is holding slight gains of around 0.3%. Major currencies are little changed in general with the dollar keeping slightly weaker on the day still.



