Moderna study says no signs of vaccine-associated enhanced disease in monkeys

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Moderna study published on primate tests

monkey
A frequent potential problem with vaccines is that they end up not protecting against the disease, and instead they make it worse. It's a big reason why the development of vaccines can take 10 years. It's the nightmare scenario for the 30,000 people who just signed up for a phase 3 test of Moderna's vaccine.

The good news is that there were no signs of that happening in non-human primates tested on by the company, according to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study also said it produced robust neutralizing antibodies.


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose