Moderna study says no signs of vaccine-associated enhanced disease in monkeys

Moderna study published on primate tests





A frequent potential problem with vaccines is that they end up not protecting against the disease, and instead they make it worse. It's a big reason why the development of vaccines can take 10 years. It's the nightmare scenario for the 30,000 people who just signed up for a phase 3 test of Moderna's vaccine.





The good news is that there were no signs of that happening in non-human primates tested on by the company, according to a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study also said it produced robust neutralizing antibodies.





