Mohamed El-Erian says US stocks "could have another 10% fall, easily"
Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian speaking on CNBC.
- in the coming trading days as fundamentals are taken more into account
- "tug of war that's going to play out, and it's going to show the DNA of investors"
- "We could have another 10% fall, easily ... if people start thinking fundamentals"
- "If the mindset changes from technicals to fundamentals then this market has further to go," he added, "but it remains to be seen whether it will change."