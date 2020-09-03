Mohamed El-Erian says US stocks "could have another 10% fall, easily"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Mohamed El-Erian speaking on CNBC.

  • in the coming trading days as fundamentals are taken more into account
  • "tug of war that's going to play out, and it's going to show the DNA of investors" 
  • "We could have another 10% fall, easily ... if people start thinking fundamentals" 
  • "If the mindset changes from technicals to fundamentals then this market has further to go," he added, "but it remains to be seen whether it will change."
