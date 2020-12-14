Monday 14 December 2020 is Electoral College voting day in the US

The Electoral College has 538 members, each is set cast a votesfor president and a vote for vice president on Monday.

Once voting is complete it'll make President-elect Joe Biden's victory official. Biden has 306 votes to Trump's 232.

Most of the electors will convene inside the chambers of their state capitols to cast their ballots, at various times across the day.





Its unlikely there will be unrests, but what with the fuelling of angst from the Tweeter in Chief you even know.







