Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 22 February 2021
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.Some small change from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.2111
- USD/JPY 105.46
- GBP/USD 1.4020
- USD/CHF 0.8962
- USD/CAD 1.2617
- AUD/USD 0.7865
- NZD/USD 0.7293
Bitcoin is above US$58K
Be back soon with weekend news.