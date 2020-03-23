Note for your Monday agenda - US Senate to vote at 1345GMT on US Coronavirus economic relief package

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The vote will be on the same bill that failed to pass on Sunday 

Unless an agreed bill emerges beforehand.

US Senate leader McConnel on the timing of the vote (9.45am New York time)
  • "Fifteen minutes after the markets open and see whether there's a change of heart."

A few moments ago:


