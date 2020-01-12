Monday morning early levels - indicative forex prices - 13 January 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin - it improves as more Asian centres come on online. Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Not much change from late Friday levels:
Be back soon with more weekend news.
- EUR/USD 1.1120
- USD/JPY 109.50
- GBP/USD 1.3028 - about the only mover (check this out from the w/e: Bank of England MPC member Vlieghe says he is ready to cut interest rates if data does not improve)
- USD/CHF 0.9729
- USD/CAD 1.3055
- AUD/USD 0.6893
- NZD/USD 0.6632
