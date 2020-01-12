Monday morning early levels - indicative forex prices - 13 January 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin - it improves as more Asian centres come on online. Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.



EUR/USD 1.1120



USD/JPY 109.50



GBP/USD 1.3028 - about the only mover (check this out from the w/e: Bank of England MPC member Vlieghe says he is ready to cut interest rates if data does not improve)



USD/CHF 0.9729



USD/CAD 1.3055



AUD/USD 0.6893



NZD/USD 0.6632

Be back soon with more weekend news.



