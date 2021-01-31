Monday morning kick-off levels - indicative forex prices 1 February 2021
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week, and month!On a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online.
Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Guide to levels:
- EUR/USD 1.2132
- USD/JPY 104.76
- GBP/USD 1.3707
- USD/CHF 0.8902
- USD/CAD 1.2786
- AUD/USD 0.7625, lower than late Friday ... worries over the new lockdown in WA is enough of an excuse to hit a few bids.
- NZD/USD 0.7162, ditto on lower for the kiwi