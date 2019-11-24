Monday morning open - indicative FX prices 25 November 2019
Forex levels to start of the new week. Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome!
As is usual for early Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. Times now:
- New Zealand 7.30am
- Sydney, Australia 5.30am
- Japan 3.30am
- HK & Singapore 2.30am
So, yes, its early in the new week!
Liquidity improves as Asian centres come on online, until then prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care.
- EUR/USD 1.1020
- USD/JPY 108.70
- GBP/USD 1.2849
- USD/CHF 0.9978
- USD/CAD 1.3299
- AUD/USD 0.6795 (sentiment might get a bit of a lift from this: China will raise penalties for IP theft)
- NZD/USD 0.6410
I'll be back soon with weekend headlines