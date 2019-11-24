Monday morning open - indicative FX prices 25 November 2019

Forex levels to start of the new week. Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome!

As is usual for early Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. Times now:

So, yes, its early in the new week!

Liquidity improves as Asian centres come on online, until then prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care.





EUR/USD 1.1020

USD/JPY 108.70

GBP/USD 1.2849

USD/CHF 0.9978

USD/CAD 1.3299

AUD/USD 0.6795 (sentiment might get a bit of a lift from this: China will raise penalties for IP theft)

