Monday morning open - indicative FX prices 25 November 2019

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Forex levels to start of the new week. Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome!

As is usual for early Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. Times now:
  • New Zealand 7.30am
  • Sydney, Australia 5.30am
  • Japan 3.30am
  • HK & Singapore 2.30am
So, yes, its early in the new week! 
Liquidity improves as Asian centres come on online, until then prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care.

Maybe its still the weekend where you are and you are still partying. Rock on!



I'll be back soon with weekend headlines 

