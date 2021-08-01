Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 02 August 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!





EUR/USD 1.1868



USD/JPY 109.69



GBP/USD 1.3903



USD/CHF 0.9062



USD/CAD 1.2484



AUD/USD 0.7336 (check out the China PMIs as a bit of a negative for early AUD)



NZD/USD 0.6973







As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.