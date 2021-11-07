Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 08 November 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

EUR/USD 1.1556



USD/JPY 113.36



GBP/USD 1.3482



USD/CHF 0.9129



USD/CAD 1.2450



AUD/USD 0.7395



NZD/USD 0.7105

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.Some small change from late Friday levels:Be back soon with weekend news. This raising some eyebrows: