Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 12 April 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. Only some small change from late Friday levels, CHF a touch weaker:
- EUR/USD 1.1894
- USD/JPY 109.71
- GBP/USD 1.3719
- USD/CHF 0.9264
- USD/CAD 1.2542
- AUD/USD 0.7623
- NZD/USD 0.7038
Bitcoin is circa USD 59,590
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.