Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 12 April 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

EUR/USD 1.1894



USD/JPY 109.71



GBP/USD 1.3719



USD/CHF 0.9264



USD/CAD 1.2542



AUD/USD 0.7623



NZD/USD 0.7038

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. Only some small change from late Friday levels, CHF a touch weaker:Bitcoin is circa USD 59,590