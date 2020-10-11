Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 12 October 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is normal for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
The USD is a bit stronger from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.1807
- USD/JPY 105.82
- GBP/USD 1.3028
- USD/CHF 0.9112
- USD/CAD 1.3133
- AUD/USD 0.7213
- NZD/USD 0.6649
I'll be back soon with weekend headlines.