Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices 13 April 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin.
Its a holiday Monday across much of Asia.
Markets closed:
New Zealand
Australia
Hong Kong
Open:
Japan
Singapore
China
Prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
EUR/USD 1.0942
USD/JPY 108.52
GBP/USD 1.2446
USD/CHF 0.9658
USD/CAD 1.3932 (OPEC have reached an output cut deal ('ll have more to come on this separately), CAD not impacted a great deal)
AUD/USD 0.6355
NZD/USD 0.6076
GBP/USD 1.2446
USD/CHF 0.9658
USD/CAD 1.3932 (OPEC have reached an output cut deal ('ll have more to come on this separately), CAD not impacted a great deal)
AUD/USD 0.6355
NZD/USD 0.6076