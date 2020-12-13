Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 14 December 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week. Its awesome to be back!



EUR/USD 1.2137

USD/JPY 104.08

GBP/USD 1.3374

USD/CHF 0.8890

USD/CAD 1.2756

AUD/USD 0.7555

NZD/USD 0.7098 I'll be back soon with weekend news.

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.