Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 14 June 2021

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!







EUR/USD 1.2108



USD/JPY 109.64



GBP/USD 1.4110



USD/CHF 0.8990



USD/CAD 1.2163



AUD/USD 0.7703



NZD/USD 0.7133

Some small change from late Friday levels:

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there. Also please note it is a holiday in Sydney and Melbourne today so thin liquidity conditions will persist longer than usual. For now, its only New Zealand markets (as I post it just gone 8am in NZ) until Tokyo kicks off (its just after 5am in Tokyo, so not yet!).