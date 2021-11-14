Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 15 November 2021
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!Its just after 8am in New Zealand, and as is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Some small change from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.1453
- USD/JPY 113.93
- GBP/USD 1.3414
- USD/CHF 0.9209
- USD/CAD 1.2550
- AUD/USD 0.7324
- NZD/USD 0.7044
Cable and kiwi marked higher early. Be back soon with weekend news.