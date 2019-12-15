Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 16 December 2019

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.





NZD/USD 0.6597





I'll be back soon with weekend news, but a biggie is China has said it'll suspend additional tariffs on some US goods. A positive inout for risk currencies to kick us off.





EUR/USD 1.1129USD/JPY 109.31GBP/USD 1.3339USD/CHF 0.9840USD/CAD 1.3175AUD/USD 0.6886