Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 16 November 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.Some small change from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.1844
- USD/JPY 104.69
- GBP/USD 1.3171
- USD/CHF 0.9128
- USD/CAD 1.3133
- AUD/USD 0.7270
- NZD/USD 0.6846
ICYMI ... check out the Brexit item - some change for EUR and GBP on this:
- Nearly one-third of the world's population signs free trade agreement
- Brexit talks likely to extend beyond this week
- FOMC meet December 15 & 16 - some Fed watchers say the Bank could ease further before this meeting
- Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen is under consideration to be Biden's Treasury secretary