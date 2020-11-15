Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 16 November 2020

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!

EUR/USD 1.1844



USD/JPY 104.69



GBP/USD 1.3171



USD/CHF 0.9128



USD/CAD 1.3133



AUD/USD 0.7270



NZD/USD 0.6846





As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.Some small change from late Friday levels:Be back soon with weekend news.