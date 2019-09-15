Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices 16 September 2019
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all & welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin. It improves as more Asian centres come on online, but do note its a holiday in Japan today so we await Singapore and HK. This early, prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
- EUR/USD 1.1080
- USD/JPY 107.63 - (see note on CAD below)
- GBP/USD 1.2496
- USD/CHF 0.9886
- USD/CAD 1.3233 …. down from late Friday. Expect some oil market volatility when it opens after the attacks on the Saudi oil facilities.
- AUD/USD 0.6877
- NZD/USD 0.6376