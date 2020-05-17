Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 18 May 2020
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
A little mixed against the USD from late Friday levels, not a whole lot in it:
EUR/USD 1.0816USD/JPY 107.09
GBP/USD 1.2101 (Cable down a few points))
USD/CHF 0.9720
USD/CAD 1.4101 (CAD a touch better bid)
AUD/USD 0.6426 (ditto for AUD)
NZD/USD 0.5936
I'll be back with more weekend news soon.