Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices 18 November 2019
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.
As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin.
It improves as more Asian centres come on online ... until then prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Some small change from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.1050
- USD/JPY 108.85
- GBP/USD 1.2906
- USD/CHF 0.9895
- USD/CAD 1.3227
- AUD/USD 0.6817
- NZD/USD 0.6402
I'll be back soon with weekend news.