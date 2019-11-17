Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices 18 November 2019

Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week.



As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin.

It improves as more Asian centres come on online ... until then prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.

Some small change from late Friday levels:



EUR/USD 1.1050



USD/JPY 108.85



GBP/USD 1.2906



USD/CHF 0.9895



USD/CAD 1.3227



AUD/USD 0.6817



NZD/USD 0.6402

I'll be back soon with weekend news.

