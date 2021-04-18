Monday morning open levels - indicative forex prices - 19 April 2021
Good morning, afternoon or evening to all ForexLive traders and welcome to the start of the new FX week!As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come on online ... prices are liable to swing around on not too much at all, so take care out there.
Some small change from late Friday levels:
- EUR/USD 1.1976
- USD/JPY 108.76
- GBP/USD 1.3827
- USD/CHF 0.9193
- USD/CAD 1.2507
- AUD/USD 0.7727
- NZD/USD 0.7144
Bitcoin has taken a beating, circa 55.8K USD as I post - the finger being pointed at weekend reports the US Treasury is planning to tackle financial institutions for money laundering carried out through digital assets.
Be back soon with weekend news.